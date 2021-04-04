Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Price Target at $65.00

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,865,000 after buying an additional 60,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $94,979,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after buying an additional 560,471 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,116,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,030,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,355. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.