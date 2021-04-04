Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Price Target at $65.00

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.
In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LYV stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,355. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.38.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
