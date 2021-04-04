Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to post sales of $21.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.26 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $106.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $140.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $86.67 million, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $125.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of KYMR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,413. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $493,093.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,606.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 8,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $489,584.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,834.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,787 shares of company stock worth $15,898,710 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

