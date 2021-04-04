Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Receives $125.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. CX Institutional grew its position in Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $132.51. 686,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,020. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.18 and its 200-day moving average is $115.73. Garmin has a 12 month low of $70.63 and a 12 month high of $133.43. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

