Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock traded down $12.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,196,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,559. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $5,181,081. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 456,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,927,000 after acquiring an additional 77,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,995,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 31,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

