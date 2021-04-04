KeeperDAO (ROOK) Market Cap Achieves $13.94 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $13.94 million and $4.67 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO token can now be purchased for $382.77 or 0.00654630 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00074267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.06 or 0.00309666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00090912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.98 or 0.00755904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00028890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00017450 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

