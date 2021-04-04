Brokerages Set Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) PT at $56.88

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.57.

A number of research firms have commented on TBK. Raymond James raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.66. The company had a trading volume of 261,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,334. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,372 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after purchasing an additional 388,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,617,000 after acquiring an additional 228,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,279,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

