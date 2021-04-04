Nord Finance (NORD) One Day Volume Tops $1.38 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $10.17 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for $10.12 or 0.00017309 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00074267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.06 or 0.00309666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00090912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.98 or 0.00755904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00028890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00017450 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,005,296 coins.

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NORDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.