Analysts Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to announce sales of $45.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.70 million and the highest is $47.00 million. First Financial reported sales of $45.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $183.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $188.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $186.90 million, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $192.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of First Financial stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.35. 49,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,249. The company has a market cap of $613.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. First Financial has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

