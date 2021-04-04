Polkadot Price Reaches $43.36 (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $43.36 or 0.00074286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion and $3.53 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.60 or 0.00311123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.66 or 0.00758383 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00090852 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028802 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,356.25 or 0.99978902 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,061,927,517 coins and its circulating supply is 925,903,403 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

