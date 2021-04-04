Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of research firms have commented on VST. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of VST traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. 3,120,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,437. Vistra has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 820.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vistra by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

