Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $55.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

OTEX traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 267,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,023. Open Text has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.55. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

