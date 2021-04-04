The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,351.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at $20,912,330.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,549 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. The company had a trading volume of 303,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,480. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

