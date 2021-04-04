EventChain Price Up 2.7% This Week (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. EventChain has a total market cap of $759,812.29 and $21,491.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One EventChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.42 or 0.00698261 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00027962 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EVCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.