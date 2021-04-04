$227.16 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post sales of $227.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.03 million. WNS posted sales of $235.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $867.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $865.33 million to $869.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $962.38 million, with estimates ranging from $953.20 million to $980.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.66. The stock had a trading volume of 170,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $78.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in WNS by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in WNS by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,458,000 after purchasing an additional 222,024 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WNS by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 266,665 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in WNS by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 38,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in WNS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.