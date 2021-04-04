Raise One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,371.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 60.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Raise has traded up 41.9% against the dollar. Raise has a market capitalization of $285,884.94 and approximately $1,371.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Raise

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

