Pepemon Pepeballs Market Cap Tops $3.35 Million (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $705,293.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for approximately $239.05 or 0.00409145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00074668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.60 or 0.00309107 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.05 or 0.00760015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00090960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,145.91 or 0.99520591 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

