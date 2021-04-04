The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Swatch Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. 62,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,887. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

