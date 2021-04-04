The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Swatch Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. 62,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,887. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27.
About The Swatch Group
The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.
