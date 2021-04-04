Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IART. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,061,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $291,049.20. Insiders sold 1,037,886 shares of company stock worth $70,946,453 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IART traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,199. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 101.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $388.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

