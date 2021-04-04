PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.03. 1,622,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,682. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $59.31 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.22.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.