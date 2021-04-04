Cappasity (CAPP) Trading 93.4% Higher Over Last Week

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $17.07 million and approximately $483,952.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity token can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 93.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cappasity

Cappasity is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

