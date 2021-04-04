Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $338.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to post $338.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.80 million. Umpqua reported sales of $259.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Umpqua stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.63. 1,443,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,590. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

