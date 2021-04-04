Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

VERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 538.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Veritone by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Veritone by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritone by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

VERI stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 601,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $50.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.08.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

