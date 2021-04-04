Brokerages Set Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target at $23.45

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

NYSE:NLSN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.33. 2,625,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,040. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S&T Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 31,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nielsen by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 2.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nielsen by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

