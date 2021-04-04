Friendz Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Friendz has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $46,907.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Friendz

FDZ is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 533,366,182 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

