Helpico Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 71.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helpico has traded 325.2% higher against the US dollar. Helpico has a market cap of $1,626.67 and approximately $11.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00074814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.20 or 0.00308813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.51 or 0.00768635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00091435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,250.37 or 0.99827632 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

