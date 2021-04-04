Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE TRGP traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.10. 1,644,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,221. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $35.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

