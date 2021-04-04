Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will post sales of $334.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $342.30 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $310.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TITN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 131,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $596.61 million, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $1,985,108.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,869.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,640 shares of company stock worth $2,378,942. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,792,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 125,570 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44,910 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

