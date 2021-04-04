Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $31.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.
HGV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hilton Grand Vacations
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.
Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.