Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives $194.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.09.

HII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.23. 247,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.83 and its 200-day moving average is $166.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $209.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

