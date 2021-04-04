NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on NUVA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of NUVA stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $64.68. The stock had a trading volume of 806,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $69.28.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NuVasive will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

