$98.67 Million in Sales Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce sales of $98.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.78 million and the lowest is $76.54 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $337.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $472.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $477.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $568.42 million, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $681.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $100.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 293,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,865. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,334,000 after buying an additional 163,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after buying an additional 330,712 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 2,680.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 713,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 687,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at $12,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

