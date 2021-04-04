Quiztok 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $44.28 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. Quiztok has a market cap of $95.22 million and $44.28 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Quiztok

QTCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 672,333,000 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

