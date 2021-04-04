Quantstamp (QSP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.51 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $82.33 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00053210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.17 or 0.00696491 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00070897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00027965 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

