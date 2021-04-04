Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 530 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 127,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its position in Bank of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 26,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 49,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

