Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives $121.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.90.

CGEAF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS:CGEAF remained flat at $$97.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.49. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $67.24 and a 1 year high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

