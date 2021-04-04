DigixDAO Price Up 22.9% Over Last Week (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. DigixDAO has a market cap of $41.23 million and approximately $99,054.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for about $402.68 or 0.00688425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00053330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00041966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.28 or 0.00697992 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00070987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 102,388 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

