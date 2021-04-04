$639.10 Million in Sales Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will report sales of $639.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $596.00 million and the highest is $682.20 million. Transocean posted sales of $759.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $100,269,000 after buying an additional 3,529,403 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Transocean by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,458,000 after buying an additional 1,946,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $15,211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,088,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 237,671 shares in the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RIG traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. 12,535,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,861,807. Transocean has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.75.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

