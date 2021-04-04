Aion (AION) Trading Up 33.6% This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $188.96 million and $26.70 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,424.88 or 0.99883462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00037063 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.46 or 0.00925680 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.02 or 0.00453072 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.11 or 0.00319882 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00099373 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002268 BTC.

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

