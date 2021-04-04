Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes $12.04 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,039,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.3% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

FB stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.66. 17,615,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,734,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,446,757 shares of company stock valued at $390,059,400. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

