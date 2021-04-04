Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.64 Million

Brokerages expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to report $120.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $123.28 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $105.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $591.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $593.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $927.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

ACEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Shares of ACEL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. 223,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,631. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

In other news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,602 shares of company stock worth $1,035,707. Corporate insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

