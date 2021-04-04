Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives GBX 2,353.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,353.33 ($30.75).

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total transaction of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37). Also, insider Annette Court bought 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, with a total value of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28).

Shares of Admiral Group stock traded down GBX 44 ($0.57) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,057 ($39.94). The company had a trading volume of 448,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,604. The stock has a market cap of £9.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,023.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,895.61. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,094 ($27.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,249 ($42.45).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

