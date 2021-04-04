GoldFund (GFUN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $117.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. GoldFund has a market cap of $90,243.39 and $117.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005710 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000865 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

