Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in The Home Depot by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $1,580,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.32.

HD stock opened at $307.75 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.00 and a 1 year high of $308.55. The company has a market cap of $331.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.19 and a 200 day moving average of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

