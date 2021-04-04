ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Pfizer by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Pfizer by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $202.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

