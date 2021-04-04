Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.42 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce sales of $60.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.59 million and the lowest is $54.24 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $10.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 453.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $351.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.83 million to $431.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $129.21 million, with estimates ranging from $92.05 million to $166.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 29.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 55,324 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014,277. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

