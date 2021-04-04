Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

BLI traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,024. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.77. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $61,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $3,619,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 769,003 shares of company stock valued at $43,033,515.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

