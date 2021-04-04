SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,889.15 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,121.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,169.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,929.19.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

