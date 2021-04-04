BioPassport Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $45.01 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 118.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $222.64 million and $45.01 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00075100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.02 or 0.00306905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00092068 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.63 or 0.00758002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,249.22 or 0.99303703 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,199,296,000 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BIOTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.