Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 216,916 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 321.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,321 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,916 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $148,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $523,815,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 571,957 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $298,676,000 after acquiring an additional 215,450 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $552.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $539.48 and its 200 day moving average is $533.93. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $238.39 and a 12 month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.