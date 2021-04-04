55,123 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 55,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 24,414 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

